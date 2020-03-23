Nadma clarifies eligibility for Covid-19 fund

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian workers who have lost their source of income or are not being paid throughout the duration of the Observation and Surveillance Order are eligible to seek assistance from the Covid-19 Fund, said National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

In a statement uploaded on its official Facebook page yesterday, Nadma said Malaysian workers who lost their source of income or not being paid throughout the duration of hospitalisation due to Covid-19 are also eligible to apply for the assistance.

“The assistance is RM100 per day throughout the duration of the Observation and Surveillance Order for Covid-19 Contact under Section 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) or treatment in a hospital ward authorised by the Ministry of Health for Covid-19 (warded),” said the statement.

However, Nadma explained that non-Malaysians and those who are unemployed before the Observation and Surveillance Order period are not eligible to apply.

Those eligible will need to download the document from Nadma website at www.nadma.gov.my and mail the complete application to the following address:

Ketua Pengarah Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara (NADMA) Jabatan Perdana Menteri

Aras 7, Blok D5, Kompleks D Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan

62502 Putrajaya

(u.p. : Sekretariat KWABBN)



For more information, log on to www.nadma.gov.my. – Bernama