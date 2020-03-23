Penguang advises Marudi constituents to comply with MCO

MARUDI: The people in Marudi constituency are urged to comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced by the federal government nationwide from March 18 to 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said they should remain at home and not go out unless necessary to reduce exposure to the disease and to prevent the spread of the virus to their villages and longhouses.

The Marudi assemblyman also advised that all community and religious programmes and events be postponed or cancelled during the restriction order period.

He also told the people to observe social distancing and practise high standard of hygiene to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

When chairing the meeting for the new mega project for Marudi constituency as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the lunching ceremony of the Wireless Walk Miri recently, the assistant minister thanked health workers, civil servants and local authority staff for their hard work, perseverance and commitment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.