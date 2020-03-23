PSB urges Putrajaya to reduce ceiling price of three-ply face masks to 50 sen per piece

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has urged the government to reduce the ceiling price of three-ply face masks to 50 sen per piece, after the price for the item which is in high demand to protect against Covid-19 was raised from 80 sen to RM2.

Its secretariat in a statement today said PSB agreed with Sarawak DAP Chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is former deputy minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, that the government should not set the ceiling price of three-ply face masks at RM2 per piece.

“PSB fully agrees with the statement by Chong but PSB would go one step further in asking the government to gazette the maximum price of three-ply masks at 50 sen each.

“That is to say, instead of increasing the maximum price to RM2 per mask, reduce it from 80 sen to 50 sen per mask,” asserted the statement.

PSB secretariat opined that if the costs of manufacturing or importing three-ply face masks exceeded 50 sen per piece, the government could subsidise the costs during the current Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) crisis in Malaysia.

The party felt that any price above 50 sen per piece “will be an unbearable burden for the low-income people in our community”.

“They will have to go about without the protection of wearing masks just because they cannot afford it. This is especially so when small businesses are suffering closures and workers facing retrenchment as some businesses collapse or cut their payroll.

“In this time of unprecedented crisis, the country and the state need strong and bold leaders who will put the well-being of the common people at the forefront above all else,” asserted PSB.

It said increasing the gazetted price of face masks at this stage would definitely hit the poorer segment of the society the hardest.

PSB stressed: “That is the worst thing to do now.”

As such, the party called on the government at both federal and state levels to intervene to save the low-income and under-privileged in the community.

“If our state does not have the money, then shelf those grand and unnecessary projects and divert the funds where they are most needed now,” said PSB, adding that this was for the underprivileged Sarawakians.