Samsung Galaxy M31 now available in Malaysia

KUCHING: Samsung’s latest addition to its M series, the Galaxy M31, comes with 64MP Quad Camera, industry-leading 6000mAh battery and Samsung’s proprietary Super Amoled Display.

Galaxy M31 sports a 64MP quad-camera setup that captures stunning pictures with depth, detail and definition. Galaxy M31 comes with a powerful 8MP Ultra-Wide lens along with 123-degree field of view making users capture the world as they see it. It also has a dedicated 5MP Macro Lens for close-up shots of objects that you love. In addition, it has a 5MP depth lens for amazing portrait shots with live focus.

Galaxy M31 has a video capability with 4K recording, hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. In addition, it has a dedicated night mode for great low light photography. The 32MP front camera also supports 4k video recording and slow-mo selfies.

Galaxy M31’s industry leading 6000mAh battery can easily last the entire day and night. It also comes with an in-box Type C 15W fast charger. Despite packing in a mega monster battery, Galaxy M31 is just 8.9mm thick and weighs only 191 grams, making it lightweight and comfortable to grip.

Galaxy M31 also comes with Samsung’s signature super AMOLED display that produces stunning and vivid colors. It comes with Widevine L1 certification that enables consumers to watch high definition content across streaming platforms.

Galaxy M31 will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s new One UI 2.0 for a smooth, lag-free experience.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is now available in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

Display: Super Amoled Display, 16.21 cm FHD, Infinity U

RAM: 6GB

ROM: 128GB

Camera: 64MP Quad camera, 64+8+5+5MP (rear), 32MP (front)

Processor: Exynox 9611, up to 2.3GHz Octa Core

Available memory: 108GB

Number of SIM: Dual-SIM

USB Interface: USB Type-C

Earjack: 3.5mm Stereo

Battery: 6000mAh (with 15W in-box charger)