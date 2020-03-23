Sandakan wet markets limit entry of customers

SANDAKAN: Only five customers at a time are allowed to enter all wet markets in Sandakan starting yesterday after Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) adopted the preventive measure to stop the spread of Covid-19.

SMC president Wong Foo Tin said the decision was made to ensure that there will not be too many people inside a market.

“To encourage social distancing among the locals, customers who are waiting outside the market are also required to keep a one-meter distance from one another. We have prepared red lines on the floor outside the markets to ensure that this is implemented,” he said.

Wong reminded the people who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms not to go out and call the hospital for next action.

“Fighting Covid-19 requires cooperation from everyone; everyone has to play his or her part to defeat the virus,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun urged the locals to practice social distancing when queuing at the payment counter.

He said that he saw a photo on Facebook that showed locals queuing up outside a supermarket, and those in line were very close to one another.

“This is not safe. People’s awareness on how to avoid getting infected with Covid-19 is still too low, and this is worrying,” he said.

Chong urged the people of Sandakan to stay home.

“It is very hard to fight the virus; the community have to change their habits and wear masks, and wash their hands regularly. If you go out every day, you have increased risk of getting infected with Covid-19 and spread the virus to your family. The consequences will be very serious,” he said.