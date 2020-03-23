Spain virus deaths up 30 pct in one day

MADRID: Spain yesterday announced 394 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, raising to 1,720 the official death toll in Europe’s worst-hit country after Italy, a 30 per cent increase over the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease rose by 3,646, or 14.6 per cent, to 28,572, according to health ministry figures, with officials warning infections will rise further in the coming days.

With 1,785 being treated in intensive care untits for the virus, there is mounting concern about overcrowding at hospitals.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned late on Saturday that Spain’s outbreak, already among the harshest in the world, would continue to worsen.

“We must prepare ourselves emotionally and psychologically for very hard days ahead,” he told the nation in a televised address late on Saturday.

“We have yet to receive the impact of the strongest, most damaging wave, which will test our material and moral capacities to the limit, as well as our spirit as a society,” he added.

Spain has issued lockdown orders for its roughly 46 million residents who are only permitted to leave their homes for essential work, food shopping, medical reasons or to walk the dog.

“The cases are rising and are going to continue to rise in the coming days,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Jose Sierra told journalists on Saturday, saying nobody knew when the outbreak in Spain would peak.

Those who had died were mainly people over 70 and particularly the over-80s, she said. “Nearly 70 per cent of patients placed in intensive care units are more than 60 years old,” she added. Nevertheless, between one and two per cent of those hospitalised were under 20 years old.

Authorities have called up 52,000 extra workers to help the country’s health service as it struggles to contain the virus, including 14,000 retired doctors and nurses.

Around 2,800 soldiers have been mobilised to disinfect train stations and airports and to bring help to elderly, vulnerable people, said General Miguel Villarroya, chief of the defence staff.

Madrid and Barcelona announced Friday they would set up field hospitals in their biggest exhibition halls to deal with the anticipated growth in the number of patients.

The IFEMA conference centre would be fitted with 5,500 hospital beds, part of it dedicated to an intensive care unit, while a section of the Fira de Barcelona centre would be similarly equipped, city authorities said. – AFP