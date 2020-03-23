SRDC observes good compliance with MCO

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) saw good compliance from members of the public and shop operators in SibuJaya township yesterday as the movement control order (MCO) entered its fifth day yesterday.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said everyone was cooperative in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Today (yesterday) there is very good compliance. Everyone seems to be staying at home except for patronising major supermarkets to buy essentials.

“Other premises like coffee shops are complying with MCO. As for supermarkets, the council received directives to get supermarket management to put social distancing markers of 1-metre for payment at cashier counters,” Sempurai stressed.

SibuJaya township was rather quiet yesterday as folk stayed home and shops selling non-essential goods remained close.

“We hope members of the public continue to stay away from the public areas to cut off the chain of Covid-19 infection,” Sempurai advised.