State govt suspends all passenger express boat, speed boat operations until further notice

MIRI: The state government has suspended all passenger express boat and speed boat operations throughout the state with immediate effect save those on standby for emergencies.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin in a statement today said that this temporary suspension was made in compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the state.

“However, they are on standby at all times in case of emergencies. Notices have been put up with telephone numbers at all the terminals for the public to call when required,” he said, adding that the suspension would be enforced until further notice.

He added that his ministry would be closely monitoring the situation and development of water transportation services during this MCO period.

Lee also urged all relevant parties, in particular riverine transport operators and users, to give their full support and cooperation to the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19 for Sarawak’s interest.

Most of the affected express boat routes are those from the central region from the Sibu hub, including the once-daily Kuching-Tanjung Manis-Sarikei-Sibu route.

The most affected would passengers and operators in the Sibu-Song-Kapit route which usually operates 17 trips daily, followed by Kapit-Putai which normally operates eight trips daily.

The other express routes affected from Sibu are Putai (2 trips daily), Song-Kapit-Bawai (1 trip daily), Song-Ng. Yong (1 trip daily), Semop-Sibu (1 trip daily), Semop-Sibu (3 trips daily), Mupong-Sibu (2 trips daily), Penasu-Saai-Semop-Bruit (2 trips daily), Igan-Dalat (2 trips daily) and Daro-Sibu (3 trips daily).

From Kapit, the affected routes are the once daily trips to Ng. Ibau, Ng Gaat, Pelagus, Bawai, Ng. Merit and the Belaga route, which normally does two trips.

At Sarikei take, the affected outbound routes are Tanjung Manis-Sarikei (1 trip daily) and Paloh-Sarikei (1 trip daily).

In Bintulu, the once daily service would be halted for Tatau-Kakus-Tatau.

In Limbang, the twice-daily return trips to Labuan will also be halted for this sea crossing service to the island and similarly for the Lawas-Labuan sector.

In Miri Division, only the twice-weekly Marudi-Tinjar-Marudi sector is affected.

Under speed boat category , there are 11 trips affected daily; Sarikei-Tanjung Manis-Sarikei (4 trips daily) and Sibu-Dalat (5 trips daily) apart from one each return trip from Sibu and Sarikei to Semop-Daro-Bruit.

All routes under short river crossing category, where operation is based on demand, are suspended by the ministry.