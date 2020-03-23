State Secretary: Federal civil servants in S’wak to receive RM500 special assistance in May

KUCHING: Federal civil servants in Sarawak will receive their RM500 special assistance from the state government in May, instead of June this year, Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion announced today.

Jaul said the special assistance is in line with the announcement made by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg made at the State Civil Service Day celebration in December 4 last year.

The RM500 special assistance will be given to each of the 126,000 federal civil servants in the state.