Stay home for three months, UK tells 1.5m most at risk

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday the coronavirus outbreak was “accelerating” as the UK government told 1.5 million people most at risk to stay at home for 12 weeks.

“The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating,” said Johnson.

“We are only a matter of weeks – two or three – behind Italy. The Italians have a superb health care system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand.”

The PM’s plea came after latest health department figures showed that 233 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK, with the number of those testing positive for the virus standing at 5,018.

The government has outlined emergency legislation to give police, public health and immigration officers extra powers to contain the outbreak.

On Friday, Downing Street announced stronger measures to try and combat the spread, including the closing of bars, pubs and restaurants. Housing secretary Robert Jenrick warned that if the public did not follow their advice they will “have to consider other options”.

Asked if the government was acting too late, as Britain appears to be on a similar path to Italy in terms of numbers affected, if several weeks behind, Jenrick said he did not think that was the case.

As part of the latests measures, the government advised those with underlying health conditions such as bone or blood cancers, cystic fibrosis, or who have had an organ transplant to do all they can to shield themselves from the virus, including confining themselves at home for a long period.

“People should stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives,” Jenrick said in a statement. — AFP