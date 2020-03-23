Strong quake damages buildings in Croatia capital

ZAGREB: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake tore down chunks of buildings in Zagreb and left a teenager in critical condition yesterday, state media reported, as authorities warned residents not to gather together and further spread the coronavirus.

The quake, the most powerful to strike the Croatia capital in nearly 140 years according to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, jolted the city at around 6:00 am local time, sending panicked residents running out onto streets.

The tremors snapped the spire of an iconic cathedral in Zagreb’s old centre and knocked down slabs of buildings that crushed parked cars under piles of bricks.

Amid the confusion, a 15-year-old boy was initially reported dead but Zagreb’s hospital director later said the victim was a girl who remained in critical condition, state-run HINA agency reported.

Meanwhile, authorities urged citizens not to gather in groups outside to avoid further spreading of the new coronavirus.

Croatia has detected more than 200 infections. – AFP