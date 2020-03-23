Villages erect signboards to remind folks to stay at home, not to bring in visitors

SERIAN: Some villages here have taken their own initiatives to erect signboards to remind folks to stay at home and avoid bringing in visitors as measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Among the villages is Kampung Pichin, located some 30km from here, where such signboards have been put up by its village security and development committee (JKKK) and the N21 Tebedu Service Centre.

Kampung Pichin JKKK secretary Anthony Siong said the signboards, which also warned outsiders from entering, were erected as preventive measures against Covid-19 in line with the government’s Movement Control Order (MCO).

He also said Education, Science and Technological Research Minister and Tebedu assemblyman Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong – who hails from Pichin – had strongly advised the JKKKs to take strict measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading to their villages.

“He (Manyin) had advised the JKKKs to act immediately as it is not too late to stop Covid-19 from spreading to our villages. He told us that it is the responsibility and duty of the JKKKs to ensure the villages are safe from Covid-19.

“I hope other villages can do the same,” he said.

It was also learnt that Manyin had told village chiefs in the Tebedu constituency to contact his service centre if they needed help with such banners and signboards which must be erected at strategic points.

Manyin was said to have also advised the village chiefs to tell their relatives and fellow villagers who work and live elsewhere not to return during the MCO period in order to control the spread of Covid-19, stressing that ‘prevention is better than cure’.

He had also advised them against holding any gatherings or ‘majlis’ (events) for the time being.

Meanwhile, it was also learnt that Kampung Jenan, another village under Tebedu constituency, had come up with a similar signboard.

Erected by the village’s Saberkas unit, the signboard written in Bidayuh Bukar Sadong dialect also prohibited outsiders from entering the village during the duration of the MCO.