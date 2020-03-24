71-year-old man succumbs to Covid-19, 15 deaths in Malaysia so far

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 death toll in the country has risen to 15 after another death today involving a 71-year-old man from Melaka.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced on his Facebook page that the 15th case (Case 1519) had a history of chronic illness.

“It was suspected that he had come into contact with a positive Covid-19 case – case 703 – who had attended a tabligh gathering at Masjid Seri Petaling,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the man had started receiving treatment at the Hospital Pakar Sultanah Fatimah in Muar on March 18.

“However, his health deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on March 24 at 5.35am,” he said.

“The Ministry of Health extends our deepest condolences,” Dr Noor Hisham added.