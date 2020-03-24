Batu Lintang rep gives Sarawak aid package a big thumb’s up

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has given a big thumb’s up for the state’s “Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package” which is worth more than RM1.15 billion to mitigate the adverse economic impact resulted by the Covid-19 outbreak and ease the financial burden of Sarawakians in facing the global pandemic.

See also expressed his appreciation to the federal government for the new batch of federal financial initiatives announced yesterday in particular the RM600 million for the Ministry of Health and RM130 million direct financial support to all the states.

“It is unnecessary to compare the federal and state initiatives. The federal government has superior administrative and financial muscles and they can roll out much more financial initiatives to meet the needs of the various institutions and the people.

“The State, on the other hand, can complement the efforts with our financial strength, for urgent and special needs, and the state government has done a good job. All the initiatives are necessary to help the country and the rakyat to weather through this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Both the federal and the states have the public accounting and audit mechanism to examine the detailed usage of the huge financial outlay when we have won the battle against the deadly virus,” he said in a press statement today.

With all the federal and state initiatives for the institutions and general populace being put in place now, See suggested that the federal and state governments make allocations to target and strengthen the process of giving support to the really needy groups of Sarawakians.

For those frontline healthcare workers, he opined that the financial support from both the federal and state may need to be increased in certain cases when those involved are the only breadwinners in the family and they need to be segregated from their families or special health measures need to be undertaken in their homes to take care of the health of all their family members.

“Similarly, the families with members who are Covid-19 patients and these patients are the chief providers in the families. Special financial support for healthcare essentials and food must be given to these families.”

See said the other vulnerable group which will be badly affected by this Covid-19 pandemic is the families whose wage-earners are daily-paid workers and are sustaining the families through their daily wages but are having no income due to the nationwide Movement Control Order currently being imposed.

“The federal and state governments should enlist the local administrative offices, councils and the local trade union council members to register these workers and provide them with basic needs for food and medical essentials.”

In fact, See said the federal and state governments should consider providing financial assistance and support through local residential, neighbourhood and community groups to look after the various vulnerable families and aged or sick individuals in their neighbourhood, villages and longhouses, to help them with their needs for food and medical supplies through observing and practicing social distancing.

Because of the state’s financial strength and administrative resilience, See would also urge the state government to help the public hospitals and clinics in Sarawak by instantly securing and delivering necessary medical equipment, protective gears and Covid-19 screening kits and facilities to them, to ensure that the spread of the deadly virus are effectively contained.

Further, he would like to appeal to the State Disaster Management Committee to make use of the state’s financial allocation to speedily import and equip all of the hospitals and clinics in Sarawak with sufficient rapid Covid-19 screening and test kits, to better safeguard the patients in the hospitals and the general public at large.

“Time is of the essence, in our battle against Covid-19. I am confident that Sarawak can certainly contribute to the national efforts to combat this pandemic timeously and on the other hand, mitigate the financial hardship confronting all our Sarawakian families.”