Body found near Sarawak River

KUCHING: The body of a man was found near the Sarawak River at Bintawa here yesterday.

Kuching police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani has confirmed the discovery of the body but said there has been no complete report on the case.

A spokesman for the Fire and Rescue (Bomba) operations centre said they received a call regarding the discovery of the body around 12.51pm yesterday to fish out the body of the victim before despatching a team from the Tabuan Jaya Bomba station to the site.

”Due to the low tide and inability to lower the boat, Bomba had to use a boat via the barrage at the Marine Department Marina Bay, which is 10km away,” he said in a statement.

He added the body was later taken to the Marine Department pier at Marina Bay before it was handed over to the police and taken to Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

According to police information, the victim was reported missing on Friday (March 20, 2020).