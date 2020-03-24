Bus services in Sibu suspends operation until March 31

SIBU: All bus companies here have stopped operating since March 21.

The non-operation would continue until March 31, stated a notice seen at the empty bus terminal along Pahlawan Road here yesterday.

It also said that the service would resume this April 1.

Meanwhile, the town area was rather quiet as the Movement Control Order (MCO) entered its sixth day yesterday. Only a handful of vehicles could be seen on the streets, with only a few people who came to town to order takeaway food from coffee shops.

Some pharmacies and Chinese traditional medicine shops were still open. However, a Chinese traditional medicine practitioner – who wanted to be known only as Ting – said the entrance to his shop at Market Road had been cordoned off.

“All queries and transactions are done at the entrance.

“By doing this, we can reduce the risk of infection not just to us and the workers, but also the public.

“When the customers come in, they tend to touch things – this may be dangerous as we do not know if they had Covid-19,” said Ting, who also encouraged consumers to use e-wallet for payments, as a way to help avoid infection from the virus.