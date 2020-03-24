Businesses under DBKU only allowed to open 7am – 7pm from today

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is reminding all business operators within its jurisdiction that they can only open between 7am and 7pm from today (March 24) during the movement control order (MCO) period.

In a statement dated March 22, DBKU said this restriction covers grocery stores, restaurants, kopitiam (coffee shops), petrol kiosks, hypermarkets, supermarkets and private clinics, among others.

“Kindly be informed that in line with the directive of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee on March 22, the operating hours have been set from 7am to 7pm daily, from March 24 until further notice,” read the statement.

The DBKU statement added: “This latest directive to be enforced from March 24

should override the previous notice.”

Business operators are also advised to ensure social distancing during their operating hours.