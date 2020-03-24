Crucial for people to be honest in providing vital info to healthcare personnel — MMA  

KUCHING: Those coming to medical and healthcare facilities must disclose to the personnel vital information such as their current health status and if they had ever been to any Covid-19-stricken areas recently.

In reiterating this reminder, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) highlights the importance of providing one’s information such as travel history and close contacts with others.

“This is extremely important in ensuring that the right measures could be taken in infectious-disease control.

“Recently, a whole hospital was forced to close temporarily and its healthcare staff be put on quarantine because vital information was withheld by a patient, who later confirmed as being Covid-19 positive.

“Such important information needs to be disclosed to protect the public, healthcare workers and their loved ones, who could be exposed to infection,” said MMA president Dr N Ganabaskaran in a statement.

According to Section 12 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988, lying to a government official that leads to the possibility of spreading a disease, is a serious offence that carries a two-year jail sentence, upon conviction.

In this regard, Dr Ganabaskaran said for those who had recently been in contact with anyone confirmed with Covid-19 or those linked with the infected individuals, they should be tested immediately or contact the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) hotlines 03-8881 0200 / 03-8881 0600 / 03-8881 0700 to obtain proper advice and steps to be taken.

“They should not wait for the symptoms (to appear). They should report to a healthcare facility immediately or through the CPRC hotline.”

Dr Ganabaskaran said people should not fear to be tested as better outcomes could be achieved if they responded with urgency.

He said healthcare workers should also be mindful of their whereabouts during this time and who they had come into contact with outside of the hospital.

“This is to ensure that the highest standards of infectious-disease control are maintained,” he added.