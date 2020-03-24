‘Don’t force non-essential employees to go to work’

KUCHING: Employers in non-essential sectors should not force their workers to come in and work during the movement control order period (MCO), advised Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) had been receiving messages from workers over the past several days complaining about being asked to work, despite their employers not categorised as being among those in the essential industries.

“Upon receiving these messages, our enforcement team together with the police had gone down to the business premises and request them (operators) to shut down.

“Over the past three days, we have shut down almost 15 outlets,” he told reporters after visiting the alternative blood centre at Dewan Masyarakat here yesterday.

Wee added: “I would like to appeal to employers to please learn to love your staff, because everyone has their own family.

“During this tough time, just let them go home and stay there, so that they can feel more comfortable.”

On another matter, Wee said the MBKS would continue to carry out maintenance works such as flushing of drains and grass-cutting, during the MCO.

He said one of the reasons that the council was keeping this up was to prevent the outbreak of dengue.

“The flushing of drains and grass-cutting are still on-going, because there are two dengue cases reported in MBKS area.

The mayor also said MBKS had been receiving lots of complaints from the public, querying why the council was still carrying out grass-cutting and cleaning works during MCO.

“But if we did not do this, another disease might come out, which I don’t think is wise,” he remarked.

Wee said those in MBKS workforce were also regarded as the ‘frontliners’ during this present Covid-19 situation.

“Though they may not be medical personnel, they are also doing their part to protect us (indirectly),” he added.