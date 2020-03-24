Hasbi: Lorries plying Brunei route required to fill in online forms to pass

MIRI: Lorries transporting essential goods are still allowed to pass through Brunei, provided that they fill in application forms online via the country’s immigration website, said Deputy Minister of Transport Hasbi Habibollah.

Hasbi explained that these transportation lorries need to fill in the forms after Brunei’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) announced yesterday that it would seal off all air, sea and lan entry points into the country effective today as a drastic measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Lorry drivers transporting essential goods need to register online through the country’s website. They must be honest by transporting only essential goods in respect of the neighbouring country’s decision,” he said when contacted today.

Hasbi who is also Limbang MP, added that those who have inquiries could contact Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) Sarawak and Malaysian Immigration department for further information.

As for emergency cases, Hasbi said Brunei is still allowing ambulance transporting patients from Limbang and Lawas to pass through their borders.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the decision undertaken by the Brunei was an initiative to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

“The ban was meant to stop Malaysians in general to enter their country as they took drastic measure to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.