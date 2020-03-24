JPBN: Agriculture sectors exempt from 7pm to 7am restriction for deliveries to markets

KUCHING: People involved in agriculture, livestock, fishery and aquaculture who have to send their produce to markets are exempted from the 7pm to 7am daily curfew enforced in Sarawak for the duration of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in a statement today that those in the said sectors do not require a permit to operate or move about during the daily time restriction until the MCO ends on March 31, this year.

JPBN also said for journalists and those in the media fraternity, they can produce their media passes issued by the Information Department to police personnel manning any roadblocks.

In addition, it said editorial staff, printing press staff and newspaper delivery workers are required to produce letters from their employers.

The statement said civil servants should comply with the circular issued by the State Secretary via official letter 11/JKM/SHRU/TM/500-3/5/1/2/JLD.3 dated March 19 and the directives from their respective heads of department.

Yesterday, JPBN chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that those who needed to operate beyond the 7pm needed to apply for permission to do so from the JPBN secretariat.

“Approval can be done immediately by the committee, depending on your reasoning. We can give you permission all the way till March 31,” he told reporters at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

The curfew for all essential services and businesses came into effect today and affects hypermarkets, supermarkets, markets, coffee shops, private clinics, restaurants, 24-hour convenience stores and petrol stations statewide.