Level of MCO compliance rises to 95 per cent – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The level of public compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) has risen to 95 per cent, but there is a trend of people returning to the capital city from their hometowns.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the high level of MCO compliance was a result of the integrated cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces, RELA and state local authorities.

“However, there is a trend showing that the people who left for their hometowns before the MCO took effect (on March 18) are now returning to the city and other major towns with the hope to return to work. I really hope they will not do that as advised before.

“Please remain at your respective hometowns,” he told a press conference after the meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee on the MCO here today. – Bernama