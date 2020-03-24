MCO: Sibu Hospital patients encouraged to register for Pharmacy DT, UMP service to collect balance medication

SIBU: Sibu Hospital patients who wish to collect their balance medication from the Outpatient Pharmacy Department are encouraged to register for Pharmacy DT (Drive-through) and UMP (Medicines by post) Service.

Sibu Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy Department head Harry Chua Kheng Sin said the move was taken due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) to contain the spread of covid-19.

“For further details, the patients can contact Sibu Hospital on phone 084-343333 ext .1177 for Huong Ching Yeu or Chieng Leh Siek during office hours from 8am to 5pm., excluding public holidays and weekends, ” he added.