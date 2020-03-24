Muay Thai club, press photogs contribute food, drinks to frontliners on duty in Kuching

KUCHING: The Sarawak Muaythai Association (PMS) and Sarawak Press Photographers Association (SPPA) are among donors who came to the aide of frontliners in Kuching city this morning.

They delivered about 100 packs of food and drinks to those on duty at their respective stations.

PMS took the initiatives to lessen the burden of the frontliners who are working round the clock to ensure the safety and the well being of the public are at the highest level.

“We made these contributions in the hopes that they will be able to ease the burden of frontliners such as the police, and armed forces, doctors and nurses who are working round the clock to keep Sarawak safe from Covid-19 and that patients receive the best treatment.

“While the rest of Sarawakians prepare themselves for the semi lockdown with their families but our frontliners have to brace for these situations to ensure that the public is safe.

“We honour our frontliners and sacrifices that they make,” said PMS president, Jumaat Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, SPPA as one of the media associations, helped to distribute the food packs.

“While doing our ground work as media personnel, we also distributed food packets to personnel on duty, including to nurses and doctors,” said SPPA treasurer, Zulazhar Sheblee.