Rejang Medical Centre shoots down fake news on ‘lockdown’, warns public against spreading rumours

SIBU: The news spreading around the town saying that Rejang Medical Centre (RMC) is in a state of lockdown is fake.

In a press statement today, RMC general manager Anne Tang said the increase in precautionary measures by RMC due to an admission of a Covid-19 positive patient was also untrue.

She said RMC has taken extra precautions to address the escalating cases in Malaysia to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.

It also aimed to ensure adequate space is given for patients, visitors and staff members to practice proper social distancing.

The extra precautions include introducing new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), setting up road closures, traffic diversion and temporary tents.

“RMC is taking all necessary measures to protect its premises, staff, and patients from Covid-19 so we can continue supporting all emergency admissions,” she pointed out.

She asked for the full support of the public to combat the spread of rumours and fake news during these trying times.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the relevant provisions under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act against the propagation of unverified news.

“Please check our Facebook page or website before reposting or sharing information,” she urged.

She said RMC is working closely with all state and federal authorities to contain the spread of the disease and do their part for the Sibu population.