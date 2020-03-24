Report: IGP says police only advise people to wear face masks in public, no compulsion

KUCHING: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has clarified that the police are not demanding that the public wear face masks when they are outside, a report said.

Abdul Hamid said this when contacted by the Malay Mail over complaints that the public were being instructed to wear the masks by police personnel enforcing the Movement Control Order although the health authorities had explained that the masks were only necessary under certain circumstances.

“No compulsion. Just advice. It is also for my men’s safety on the ground when communicating,” he told Malay Mail in a text message.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had explained yesterday that people should only wear a face mask if they show symptoms or deal with patients in the healthcare sector, and it was not obligatory in public for the rest.

Responding to persisting confusion over conflicting statements and guidelines over the need for mask wearing in public including by security authorities, Dr Noor Hisham explained that social distancing is more than enough in general.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also said there was no requirement for the public to wear face masks and any supermarkets that impose such rules on their customers were not acting under any government directive.