Respiratory clinic opened at Stadium Perpaduan

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee has opened a respiratory clinic at Stadium Perpaduan here.

Its chairman and deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas explained that this is a free screening service for those who have cough, cold, fever and other respiratory problems.

“This is different from the Covid-19 screening at the Youth and Sports Complex.

“This is to help separate the cases and prevent the infection from spreading,” he said when met at the stadium Tuesday.

He reminded all to practice social distancing while going for screening.

Meanwhile, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who was accompanying Uggah, said that the main purpose of this respiratory clinic was to protect a lot of people including frontliners from getting infected with Covid-19.

“People with cough, fever and shortness of breath can come here instead of going to general practitioners (GPs). In Sarawak there are more than 200 GPs. It is very hard for us to provide adequate protection to all the GPs.

“The GPs can focus on non-cough, non-fever, non-shortness of breath (sickness). We need them to focus and tackle other aspects of medical services,” he said.