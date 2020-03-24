“Stay at home, we can win this,” says Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today gave words of encouragement to Malaysians to continue abiding by the directives of the movement control order in efforts to break the Covid-19 chain.

In a 53-second video uploaded to his official Facebook page, Dr Adham called on the people to continue staying at home, keep up with the social distancing measure and follow the personal hygiene guidance.

“Praise be to Allah, Malaysians are now giving their cooperation and complying with the MCO rules.

“This is a joint effort, we have to do this together, stay at home, distance ourselves and maintain hand hygiene. We have got to win this (in fighting Covid-19),” he urged.

The MCO is into its seventh day today and the rate of compliance among the public has increased to 95 per cent from 92 per cent previously. Thanks to the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Rela and the local authorities.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said towns and cities are now less congested, roads are getting more deserted as the compliance rate improved.

As at noon today another Covid-19 fatality was recorded bringing the national death toll to 15. – Bernama