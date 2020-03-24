Submissions on Isa Samad corruption case postponed to April 8

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here yesterday postponed the hearing of submissions in the case of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad who faces one charge of criminal breach of trust and nine charges of receiving bribes exceeding RM3 million, to April 8.

Based on information posted on the court website, yesterday’s proceedings were postponed due to the closure of courts in line with the Movement Control Order imposed by the government from March 18 to 31, to contain Covid-19.

When contacted, High Court Deputy Registrar Mahyudin Mohmad Som confirmed the postponement of oral submissions today by both the prosecution and defence, before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

The offences allegedly committed by Mohd Isa, 71, are connected to the purchase of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB). The offences were committed at the Felda Tower, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC here, between April 29, 2014 and Dec 15, 2015. —Bernama