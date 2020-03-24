Symbol of love: Pullman Miri Waterfront shines through MCO with heart-shaped light array

MIRI: A heart-shaped symbol adorned the side of frontage of Pullman Miri Waterfront last night as a beacon of hope and love for locals undergoing the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The illuminated rooms of the hotel overlooking the city’s waterfront formed the shape of a heart will continue to be displayed until the end of the MCO, Pullman Miri said.

According to Pullman Miri Waterfront Manager Alan Tham, it took a team of three hotel personnel and about two hours to coordinate the special assignment.

“While the majority of hotels around the world remain empty as the industry suffers the consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak, Pullman Miri Waterfront flashes out a sign of love and hope across the building, forming a huge heart shape using guestroom lights near the windows, facing the waterfront.

“The management and staff wishes everyone to stay healthy, hopeful and most importantly be safe during this period,” he said in a statement on Monday night.

As of March 23, Malaysia has reported 212 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the overall number to 1,518.