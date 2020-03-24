Tailor addresses face mask shortage his own way

SIBU: With Sibu town running out of face masks, local tailor Ling Ee Ching has taken matters into his own hands by making his own masks for family members and friends.

He told The Borneo Post that initially, he only planned to produce face masks for family members, but ended up making them for friends and relatives as well after he uploaded photos of the self-made masks on Facebook.

“It all started last Sunday. I couldn’t find any masks in town, so I decided to make my own. My family had ordered some previously but we’ve not received them until now,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Ling said he learned how to make face masks from a friend in Peninsular Malaysia, adding that he went through several attempts before successfully producing his first batch.

“My friends saw my post on Facebook and asked me to make some for them – my first order was for 20 pieces.”

With the help of his wife Yii Hung Ong and 15-year-old son Nathan, Ling has produced more than 300 masks in the space of a week, priced at RM15 apiece.

“Making one may look simple but is in fact very tedious. It takes about 20 minutes to finish one mask.”

Ling said his masks – made of 100 per cent cotton – consisted of seven layers, with an opening inside where the user could insert gauze or tissues in between.

Ling said although his masks might not protect against Covid-19, they could still be useful for general protection, especially with the shortage of this item in the market.