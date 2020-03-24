Traders introduce crowd control at Kota Sentosa, Bandar Riyal wet markets to curb Covid-19

KUCHING: Traders at the popular 7th Mile Wet Market in Kota Sentosa have taken the initiative to limit 10 shoppers per time into the premises starting tomorrow as part of its effort to help break the Covid-19 chain, starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

In addition, the market will only be opened from 7am and will close at 7pm or even earlier in line with the latest state directive under the Movement Control Order, the traders told The Borneo Post today.

The entry restriction will be supervised by the market committee leaders and several officers from Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang, when contacted, said however that the number per entry could fluctuate daily, depending on the overall number of shoppers or visitors per day.

“At one time during the MCO period there was too many people entering the popular market but times, you hardly see many people. So its up to the discretion and wisdom of the market leader and my officers to limit or increase the number of shoppers per entry,” he said.

However, he said MPP would still monitor the situation at the wet market while advising people to keep on practising hygiene as well as social distancing.

“The wet market is a big market and our officers (overseeing the market) shall observe the movement of shoppers tomorrow (Wednesday). We may be able to allow more than 10 in the market if they don’t crowd at one stall.”

“I wish to call upon shoppers to cooperate with MPP to ensure that we do not crowd together at one stall so that more people have a chance to shop for our groceries and meat at our beloved markets,” said Lo.

“Together, let us overcome the Covid-19 in the shortest possible time and return to our normal routine again.”

When contacted today, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos said the Bandar Riyal wet market would also conduct a special social distancing strategy starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

The decision to limit number of shoppers per time at the wet markets in MPKS jurisdiction was also an initiative of the market management, he said.

“Yes that (decision) is the wet market’s own initiative which MPKS appreciates. But MPKS would still oversee the situation and continue to give guidance,” said Minos.