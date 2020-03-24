UOB Malaysia offers immediate liquidity relief assistance for customers affected by Covid-19

KUCHING: United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) is offering relief measures to provide immediate assistance to its customers in Malaysia affected by the outbreak of Covid-19.

These measures affirm the bank’s commitment to standing right by its customers through all market conditions and to lending support to the initiatives put in place by Bank Negara Malaysia to help businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic.

The relief measures introduced by UOB Malaysia for both its conventional and Islamic banking customers include a moratorium on business clients’ loan repayments for up to one year; flexibility to request extension of trade bills maturing between March 18 and 31, 2020 for clients with good track records (clients can also choose to repay their trade repayments at the original maturity date); applications for the government-administered Special Relief Facility through UOB Malaysia; and Review to grant additional facilities based on clients’ financing needs for those who need access to additional financing.

As for affected individual customers, UOB offers a moratorium of up to six months on their personal loans, mortgages and credit cards; interest-only repayments or payment holiday of up to six months on credit card repayments; and Accommodation of requests by customers to reschedule and to restructure their mortgages, personal loans and credit card repayments.

Chief Executive Officer Wong Kim Choong said, “UOB has always stood by our customers all these years and we will continue to do what is right by them in today’s extremely trying times. We are committed to supporting and to helping our customers who are impacted by Covid-19 and we will respond swiftly in helping them alleviate their financial burden.”

UOB Malaysia’s measures for its customers will be assessed and approved on a case-by-case basis.

The Bank will continue to evaluate its list of relief measures for both its conventional and Islamic banking customers to ensure it provides them with the adequate level of support to help them through this difficult time.

Customers who require further information on UOB Malaysia’s liquidity relief measures can contact their Relationship Manager, visit the Bank’s website at https://www.uob.com.my/default/contact-us.page#contact, contact the 24-hour UOB Contact Centre at 03-2612 8121 or email [email protected]

During this period, the Bank encourages customers to consider the convenience of using UOB Personal Internet Banking, UOB Business Internet Banking Plus and the UOB Mighty mobile banking app instead of making physical visits to its branches.

Customers are also advised to schedule an appointment with their UOB relationship manager before visiting the branch. Safeguarding the health and safety of its customers and colleagues remains UOB Malaysia’s top priority.