110 people arrested for disobeying MCO – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 110 people have been arrested so far for disobeying the Movement Control Order (MCO) which began on March 18, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

He said some of them were even arrested for obstructing public officers from discharging their duties.

“During this MCO period, the police had also stopped 238,000 vehicles during roadblocks nationwide to ensure compliance with the MCO,” he said in a special interview on the ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ programme aired on Radio Television Malaysia here, today.

On online sales scams, including facemasks, he said 370 investigation papers had been opened and 25 people had been arrested in regard to the offence nationwide.

“Of the 25 people, 11 have been charged in courts,” he said, adding that such scams had caused losses of almost RM3 million and all of the cases were managed by Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said 1,295 roadblocks were being mounted by the police around the clock daily during the implementation of the nationwide MCO, involving 15,000 personnel working on three shifts.

He said 10 per cent of the manpower used for the roadblock operations were military personnel.

“Other tasks, such as holding patrols, making public service announcement, including by using Snapchat, are being carried out around the clock,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said a total of 42,000 police personnel and 6,000 Armed Forces personnel were involved in ensuring compliance of the MCO. – Bernama