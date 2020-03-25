500 SESB staff work around clock to ensure stable power supply

KOTA KINABALU: About 500 staff of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) are ready to work around the clock to ensure stable electricity supply to consumers throughout Sabah during the movement control order (MCO) period imposed until March 31.

SESB acting managing director Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid said all the technical staff were working in shifts and had been split into groups throughout Sabah and Labuan as part of the mitigating effort during the MCO period.

“With the MCO imposed throughout the country, the role of companies providing utilities like electricity becomes more critical. The technical staff will continue to work to ensure consistent electricity supply in locations like clinics and hospitals.

“At the same time, there must be consistent electricity supply to the people of Sabah in line with the government’s objective of ensuring the people remain at home at this time.

“The SESB will monitor the stability of electricity supply to consumer homes during the MCO,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

In the event of electricity disruption, consumers are advised to immediately contact SESB at the hotline number 15454 and 088-515 000 or send a complaint through the Whatsapp application to the telephone number 019-852 5427.

To reduce movement, consumers can pay for their electricity bills at payment kiosks, online or through e-wallet collection agents. – Bernama