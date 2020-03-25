7pm to 7am restriction during MCO not a ‘curfew’, says Sarawak police chief

KUCHING: Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail has clarified that the 7pm to 7am restriction imposed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) is not a ‘curfew’.

“No, it is the wrong word. If it is a curfew, then nobody is allowed to go out. We only enhanced our enforcement (of MCO),” said Aidi when contacted today.

He said the term ‘curfew’ can only be used during a state of emergency which can only be declared by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after he has been advised by the federal government.

Curfew was imposed during a state of emergency such as during the communist insurgency from 1948 until 1960, racial riot on May 13, 1969 and haze in 2013.

In enhancing the enforcement of MCO, police will detain those who defy the restriction by staying out between 7pm to 7am, under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988.

Under Section 24 of the Act, offenders can be jailed no more than two years or fined, or both, if convicted.

During the MCO, those who obstructs any public servants in discharging their public functions can also be charged Section 186 of the Penal Code which is punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine which may extend to RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

During the enforcement of MCO, only those in the essential service with work permit documents are allowed to travel during the restrction hours of between 7pm to 7am.