Beneficial economic stimulus package to be announced on Friday as MCO gets two week extension

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be announcing a more comprehensive economic stimulus package this Friday.

He said this package will benefit all Malaysians and make sure that no one gets left behind.

“My officers at the Ministry of Finance are working hard to come up with an economic stimulus package that will benefit everyone.

“Whether you are a taxi driver, Grab driver, farmer, restaurant operator, nasi lemak seller, banana fritters seller, burger seller, or daily wage worker, the government will make every effort to make sure that all of you will benefit. God willing, no one will be left behind,” he said in a special address broadcast live from Putrajaya today.

Muhyiddin also called on all tithe collection centres in every state to play a more proactive role in helping the ‘asnaf’.

In Islam, ‘asnaf’ refers to a group of people entitled to receiving tithe (zakat) such as destitute families, Muslim converts, tithe collectors and distance travellers.

“I believe they are facing a harder time at the moment and there may be some who were previously not listed as ‘asnaf’ but due to the current economic downturn, they may be eligible to receive ‘tithe’ assistance,” he said.

He added that he has directed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri to mobilise the Federal Territory Tithe Collection Centre to identify those who are eligible to receive immediate tithe assistance.

“I hope tithe collection centres in other states can do the same.”

He said charity organisations can also give contributions to the needy.

“I call upon all charity organisations in this country to rise to the occasion by helping the needy regardless of race and religion during this trying moment.

“The difficulties they are facing are unprecedented and I believe all of you can do something meaningful to ease their burden.”