Better awareness of MCO as reflected by few number of vehicles on road, says S’wak police chief

KUCHING: The public are generally more aware of the Movement Control Order (MCO) as reflected by the fewer number of vehicles on the road last night.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said this is a good sign as everyone is playing their part to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“It seems that the public is starting to understand (MCO) and give their cooperation,” said Aidi when contacted today.

He disclosed that there were no cases of violation of the order during the restriction.

He said the police have increased the number of roadblocks in the state to 198 locations as compared to only 139 yesterday.

The roadblocks are manned by a total of 966 police, 323 army and 61 Rela personnel.

Meanwhile, those who defy the restriction by staying out between 7pm to 7am, can be detained under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988.

Under Section 24 of the Act, offenders can be jailed no more than two years or fined, or both, if convicted.

During the MCO, those who obstruct any public servants in the discharge of their public functions can also be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine which may extend to RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

Only those in the essential service with work permit documents are allowed to travel during the restriction hours of between 7pm to 7am.