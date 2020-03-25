Brief scare at Lundu Hospital after short-circuit

KUCHING: Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel in Lundu were deployed to Lundu Hospital on Monday evening after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from its building.

A Bomba spokesperson said firefighters arrived to see hospital staff and patients already gathered at the assembly point, and immediately proceeded to investigate the source of the smoke.

It was soon discovered that fire had broken out at a water pump outside the hospital building.

“Our men put out the fire using an extinguisher and monitored the situation to ensure everything was safe and under control.

“The fire was triggered by a short-circuit to the pump, but the flames did not affect the hospital building,” said the spokesperson, adding staff and patients re-entered the hospital following the all-clear by Bomba.