Come up with proper guidelines for hospitals to accept donations, MoH told

MIRI: The Health Ministry (MoH) should come out with clear and proper guidelines when it comes to members of the public who wish to donate to hospitals, said Senator Alan Ling.

He said many citizens want to contribute to the Covid-19 fight, especially in terms of purchasing needed medical equipment and supplies, but are unsure of the proper procedures.

“The public do not have clear steps on how to donate to the hospitals since the respective hospitals will not be in a position to issue a letter to seek for donations from the public, unless there is a directive from the MoH.

“I feel the MoH should come up with clear guidelines and formulate a proper SOP (standard operating procedure) on public donations during this critical period,” he said.

This, he pointed out, would then allow the respective hospital directors to accept donations from well-wishers.

“The participation of the public, NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and the private sector shall be encouraged and supported with the government coming out with clear steps so that public-private joint effort is promoted during this pandemic,” Ling added.