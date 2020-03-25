Cops on frontline of Covid-19 MCO go extra mile with hygiene to keep their families safe

KUCHING: The police have been on the frontlines of the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) since it began last Wednesday and for some personnel, going home to their families is not as straightforward as it used to be.

Beyond just keeping Malaysians safe by fighting crime, the men-in-blue are today fighting to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and in so doing, put themselves as well as their families at risk whenever they are on duty.

Sergeant Ahmad Azhar Abd Rahman, 41, who is attached to the Kuching District Police Headquarters, said the first thing he does when he gets home is to head straight to the bathroom.

“Every time I come home, I would go straight to shower and wash my clothes, as I do not want to carry the virus and affect my family,” he said.

Married with two young children, Ahmad Azhar, who is from Kelantan, said he always observed the highest level of hygiene.

He admitted that it was tiring having to do roadblocks everyday in enforcing the MCO but it was a responsibility he took very seriously.

“I have been working every day rain or shine doing roadblocks, it is tiring but I know it is our responsibility to keep everyone safe, and we have to be safe as well,”said Ahmad Azhar.

“If I have to work the whole day, I would video call my children. When I return home in the early hours of the morning, my kids would be asleep. Sadly, they will still be sleeping when I am ready to leave for work,” he said.

Sergeant Mohd Irwan Shamsudin, 31 from Perak, who is attached to Sg Maong Police Station, also cleans himself thoroughly before going home.

“I would sanitise myself at the police station before heading home. I do not want to risk infecting anyone, especially my family, ” he said.

Asked where he had his meals when deployed for roadblocks, he said it could be anywhere.

“Eating by the side of the road is a norm for any of the security forces. Our duty is always our priority. We are standing out there so that the people can stay home, ” he said.

Seargeant A.Ramlee OKK Binsin, 51, who is also attached with the Sungai Maong Police Station, said there was always some form of danger in their line of duty.

“It’s dangerous, yes. But it’s all part of the job. The difficult thing about it is that there are still many people who do not understand the MCO, some who understand but act selfish.

“We do not have enough rest but we have to work because it is our duty to look after everyone’s safety. Please cooperate with us and stay at home,” said the Sabahan.