Covid-10 adversity for Mynews as some outlets close

KUCHING: Times are tough for convenience retail chain MyNews Holdings Bhd (NyNews) as the group had to close around 10 per cent of their stores due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The staff of affected stores were mobilised to other stores that are open. Mynews expects up to 20 per cent outlets to be closed if the MCO is extended.

According to AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank), the group’s net margin will likely be impacted as operating costs remain high despite fewer operating stores and shorter operating hours (earlier closing time during the MCO).

“The group is in the midst of negotiations for rental discounts during the period. We have not factored in reduced rental or claim of business disruption insurance,” it said in a review yesterday.

“One thing to note is Mynews’ online sales surging 35 per cent on the first day of the MCO. It has been volatile ever since. We do not expect the surge in online sales to significantly compensate the loss of physical sales during the MCO.

“We also expect footfall to continue to be weak as long as the Covid-19 pandemic is still rampant, office goers limit external contacts and tourist arrivals remain minimal.”

AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) said this was due to Covid-19 concerns which eroded visitations to high traffic areas.

“Due to the ongoing concerns over Covid-19, we have observed a notable decline in visits to high traffic areas such as retail malls,” it said in a separate note.

“In fact, the Malaysia Retailers Association, Malaysia Retail Chain Association, Bumiputra Retailers Organisation, Association of Southeast Asian Nations Retail-Chains and Franchise Federation and Branding Association of Malaysia have all recently urged shopping malls and shoplot owners to give tenants rebates of between 30 per cent and 50 per cent to help them ride out the effects of the outbreak.

“These associations have highlighted that many of their members had reported sales dropping by as high as 50 per cent since the news of the outbreak, with some expecting revenue to drop further by more than 80 per cent over the next three months.”

AllianceDBS Research saw that the reduced visitations to high traffic areas could adversely impact MyNews’ revenue given the location of its outlets.

“Furthermore, the implementation of work from home by private corporations could also impact its outlets located in the office areas,” it added.

“We understand that there are 106 MyNews outlets closed during the 14 day movement order period from March 18 to 31 imposed by the government. We estimate that potential losses arising from these outlet closures at about RM0.5 million.”

Positively, AmInvestment Bank highlighted that MyNews’ supply chain has not been disrupted. Also, the group’s inventory levels remain comfortable, with sales of tobacco, beverages and snacks increasing but the group expects fresh food mix to increase as customers’ pantry stock deplete with the ongoing MCO.

Thus, AmInvestment Bank believe the group’s gross profit margin will remain at around 35 per cent for its financial year 2020 forecasts (FY20F).

“The group plans to add 100 new stores in FY20F but cautions that these could be scaled down if the MCO is extended,” it forewarned.

“Although Mynews has opened 18 stores in 1QFY20, the group is seeing some delays to the opening of other new stores as renovation works are halted during the MCO.

“We have reduced our assumption of new stores to 80 stores in FY20F and 90 stores in FY21F.”