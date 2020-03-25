Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia now stands at 19

KUALA LUMPUR: A 56-year-old veteran of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and 68-year-old woman being treated at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Johor are the latest victims to succumb to Covid-19 in the country, bringing the death toll to 19.

The veteran showed symptoms five days earlier before being admitted to Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital on March 16.

The health of the late retired Lt Col continued to deteriorate and was subsequently warded at the Intensive Care Unit with respiratory support after he was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 21.

He passed away at 7.40pm yesterday.

The 19th death was case number 1,246. Her health deteriorated and was given respiratory support at the hospital’s ICU before she died at 12.53am earlier today. – Bernama