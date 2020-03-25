Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia rises to 17

KUCHING: The country reported one more death due to Covid-19 today, raising the death toll in Malaysia to 17 so far.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest death involved Case 1,251 – a Malaysian aged 66 with a history of chronic illnesses.

“The deceased showed symptoms a week before being admitted to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital Muar on March 20.

“His condition turned critical when he arrived at the Emergency Department and subsequently needed air support the same day. He was confirmed Covid-19 positive on March 21,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the victim passed away at 4.10am.

The deceased’s source of infection is still under investigation.