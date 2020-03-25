Covid-19: Eight in Sabah face action for violating home quarantine order

KOTA KINABALU: Eight patients under investigation (PUI) or close contacts of Covid-19 patients are facing legal action for not complying with the 14-day home quarantine order, Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said.

She said the eight comprise three persons from Papar and five more from Tawau, all of whom face action under Section 15(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“The Sabah Health Department would like to remind all those under home quarantine order to comply with the directive or risk having action taken against them,” she said in a statement, adding that those who violate the order face a jail term of two years or fined, or both.

As of 6 pm yesterday, a total of 4,022 people have been placed under home quarantine, out of which 3,790 are still under observation, while the rest have completed their 14-day isolation period.

Meanwhile, commenting on a viral video clip that showed Lahad Datu hospital staff stitching their own personal protective equipment (PPE), Dr Christina said it was an innovative effort on their part while waiting for PPE supplies to arrive.

“This does not mean the department has failed to obtain supplies or the lack of concern on the part of the state and federal governments,” she explained.

Yesterday, Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung clarified that the shortage of PPEs was due to supply problems and not because of financial constraints. – Bernama