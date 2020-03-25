Covid-19: Four new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, total at 91

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded four new positive Covid-19 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

It said that three have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and the other to Bintulu Hospital.

“This brings the total number of cases to 91 since the first positive case was reported on March 13,” it said in a statement today.

Apart from that, JPBN said there are 29 new cases of Person Under Investigation (PUI) infected by Covid-19 bringing the state’s number of PUI cases to 908.

“Of the total number, 770 cases are negative and 47 cases are pending laboratory results.”

It added that Sarawak has recorded five Covid-19 related deaths to date, since its first fatality was reported on March 17.

Meanwhile, JPBN said with immediate effect, all pet shops and veterinary clinics in the state are now allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order period from 7am to 7pm.