Covid-19: Malaysia records 106 new cases, one more death

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 106 new Covid-19 cases were recorded as at noon yesterday bringing the cumulative number of cases in Malaysia to 1,624 individuals with 15 fatalities after one more death was reported.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said based on the initial investigation, 43 of the new cases were linked to the Seri Petaling tabligh convention cluster.

“The remaining 63 are related to other clusters and are still under investigation for confirmation,” he said in a statement. He said 64 Covid-19 positive patients were currently under treatment at the intensive care unit with 27 needing respiratory aid.

On the latest fatality case, Dr Noor Hisham said the patient had diabetes and high blood pressure and was suspected of having contact history with the 703rd case during Friday prayer.

“He had a symptom of fever, cough and shortness of breath and was admitted to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar on March 18.

“His health deteriorated and was given respiratory aid at the ICU.

“He was pronounced dead at 5.35 am on March 24 (Tuesday),” he said.

Meanwhile, he said 24 cases had recovered and had been discharged yesterday, bringing the tally of recovered patients to 183 cases. — Bernama