Face masks, hand sanitizer for 19 frontline agencies

KOTA KINABALU: Nineteen frontline agencies have received face masks and hand sanitizer from the State Government in an effort to fight the Covid-19 virus.

The medical supplies were distributed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to the 19 frontline government agencies and departments at the State Administrative Centre (PPNS) Command Centre here yesterday.

Among the agencies that received the medical aid were Sabah Health Department, the Royal Malaysian Police, Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy, Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Malaysian National Security Council, Immigration Department, Dewan Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu (DBKK), Malaysian Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Information Department, Educational Department and several other agencies and government departments.

The state has been facing a shortage of face masks and hand sanitizer for several weeks since the Covid-19 outbreak in December last year with its epicentre in Wuhan, China.

The airborne infection was declared as pandemic by the World Health Organisation on March 11.

So far, Sabah has recorded 170 positive Covid-19 cases while only one death reported in Tawau.