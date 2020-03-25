Hike in Covid-19 cases expected, govt to enhance healthcare facilities

PUTRAJAYA: Recognising the possibility of Covid-19 outbreak, which has hit the world today, including Malaysia, likely to worsen, the government will increase its capacity to conduct health screening on a larger scale to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the actions to include mass testing, especially in high-risk areas.

“The government expects new cases will continue to be recorded in the near future. Therefore, the Ministry of Health has made the preparations. This includes providing 3,585 beds at 34 hospitals nationwide for Covid-19 patients.

“Currently 34 per cent of the hospital bed capacity has been utilised, with the remaining 66 per cent to accommodate more patients.

“In the event of an increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases beyond the capacity of the hospitals, several places have been identified to serve as temporary isolation and quarantine centres,” he said in a special message broadcast on television at noon.

Muhyiddin said efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to continue until it could be contained by completely severing the entire infection chain.

Emphasising that the movement of the people must remain under control, he said the government’s strategy was to find, screen, isolate and treat Covid-19 patients.

“This strategy will be successful if people are not exposed to this virus through daily interactions.

“Therefore, everyone must be mentally and physically prepared to sit quietly at home for a longer period of time,” he said.

According to the briefing by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council, the Prime Minister said there was an ongoing upward trend of new Covid-19 positive cases and expected to continue for some time before it began to decline. – Bernama

