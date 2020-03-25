Labs can increase testing capacity by this weekend — Dr Sim

KUCHING: The only two institutes for medical research (IMR) laboratories for Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing in the state will be able to increase their testing capacity from 200 tests per day to 2,000 by this weekend.

This comes after the state government took the initiative to spend RM1.3 million to purchase 20,000 PCR test reagents, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in a post on his Facebook page yesterday.

At present, the only two IMR-certified labs in Sarawak are the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

“By this weekend, SGH and Unimas, the only two IMR-certified labs in Sarawak for Covid-19 PCR testing, will have the capacity to increase testing from 250 tests per day to 2,000 tests per day,” Dr Sim wrote in his Facebook post.

He also noted that social distancing and PCR testing had proven to be successful measures for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Social distancing and PCR testing are two proven successful measures for the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Everyone has a role, please play your part. Everyone needs to take Covid-19 seriously. Let us fight Covid-19 together,” he added.